MIRI: A man was burnt to death when the car he was driving burst into flames after crashing into a tree at Jalan Taman Awam yesterday.

A statement issued by the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department’s operations centre, identified the victim as Tan Kaw Tee, 61.

It said the department received a distress call on the crash at about 10.50pm and a a team of nine firemen from the Miri fire and rescue station rushed to the scene.

On arrival the fire team found the car in flames and after dousing the fire, found a charred body , which was then handed over to the police for further action, it said. -Bernama