Senior citizen caring for disabled children gets assistance from Terengganu govt

KEMAMAN: The plight of senior citizen Rosanani Salleh and her four disabled children, which had been highlighted by Bernama, has received the attention of various parties including the Terengganu government.

State Welfare, Women and Family Development and National Unity Committee chairman, Hanafiah Mat said the four siblings, paralysed due to a nerve disorder, would receive the “Bantuan Am Negeri” (state general aid) of RM450 monthly, beginning in January, next year.

“Three of the siblings have been receiving RM300 a month in aid from the Social Welfare Department (JKM) while the fourth sibling, a disability pension from Socso (Social Security Organisation).

“Today, after a discussion with JKM, I have recommended the continuance of the Bantuan Am Negeri of RM450 a month for Rosanani’s four children. Therefore, they will receive a total of RM1,800 and we hope it will help with their expenses,” he told reporters at Rosanani’s home in Kampung Teluk Kalong, here, today.

On Nov 9, Bernama reported the case of single mother, Rosanani, 62, who sells lemang to support her children, Mohd Amerizam Razali, 42; Mohd Marsudi, 36; and Mohd Aismuddin, 33.

Her eldest daughter, Rozanariah, 43, who is also paralysed, is married and lives with her husband and their seven children, aged five to 20.

Hanafiah said the state government would also supply disposable diapers under the Tabung Darul Iman for the use of the siblings for as long as they needed them.

He also called on parents in the state who have children with disabilities not to remain silent but to report to the relevant parties including the Village Development and Security Committee to enable them to receive appropriate assistance either from the federal government or state government.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Islamic Religion and Malay Customs Council (Maidam) chief executive officer, M. Rozi Bidin said Maidam would also recommend that the siblings receive a living assistance of between RM1,000 and RM3,000 each year.

“For their mother (Rosanani), we will increase the monthly Maidam aid of RM400 she has been receiving since 2016, to RM500. Maidam also today donated a flexible wheelchair for Mohd Marsudi’s use,“ he said when contacted. — Bernama