Senior citizen charged with molesting music teacher

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A senior citizen was charged in the magistrate’s court here today with using criminal force on a music teacher with intent to outrage her modesty at the back lane of a supermarket here.

Lam Kok Wai, 66, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read out to him before judge Ahzal Fariz Ahmad Khairuddin, who sat as the magistrate.

Lam was charged with committing the offence on the 38-year-old woman at the back lane of the supermarket in Perai here at about 5.50pm last June 2.

He was charged under Section 354 of the Penal Code and faces imprisonment for up to 10 years, or fine, or whipping, or any two of the punishments, if found guilty.

The court allowed him bail of RM5,000 in one surety and fixed Aug 13 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by prosecuting officer Inspector Afiq Hizami Nordin, while Lam was represented by lawyer Chiang Kian Hong. — Bernama