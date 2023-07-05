Senior citizen detained for uploading seditious posts on Facebook: Police

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a senior citizen for allegedly uploading three provocative and seditious Facebook posts that could disrupt public order.

PDRM secretary Datuk Noorsiah Saaduddin said the 61-year-old suspect who goes by the Facebook account name of ‘Nong Mazlan’ was arrested at Kampung Hulu in Malacca yesterday.

She said in a statement tonight that police also confiscated two mobile phones believed to have been used to upload the three seditious posts on Facebook.

“The case is being investigated by the Classified Crime Investigation Unit (D5) of Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 for causing incitement against the king or country.

“It is also being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code, which is deliberately insulting with the intention of inciting a breach of the peace, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988, which is improper use of network facilities or network services,” she said.

Noorsiah said the suspect would be remanded for three days starting today, under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

She also advised members of the public to not abuse social media platforms by issuing statements that are humiliating, can arouse anger or hatred towards religion, race, king and the like which can lead to disharmony and affect unity. - Bernama