LUMUT: A holiday outing for a family turned into a tragedy when one of them died believed from breathing difficulties after swimming at Teluk Batik beach here yesterday.

Miskam Kadar, 66, from Ipoh, passed away at about 7.17pm after collapsing and falling unconscious at the incident location.

Manjung police chief ACP Nor Omar Sappi said police were patrolling the area under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) in the area when they were informed by the people of the incident at about 7.05pm.

“Upon arrival, police found the man lying on the beach before hospital and Civil Defence Force personnel arrived to provide respiratory assistance.

“The incident is believed to have happened when the victim who was swimming with members of his family came out of the water after complaining of being tired before collapsing,” he said in a statement here last night.

Nor Omar said the victim’s body was sent to Seri Manjung Hospital for further action. — Bernama