KUALA LUMPUR: A senior citizen was killed while eight others suffered injuries in an accident involving two cars at Km4, Jalan Sungai Tua-Ulu Yam, this yesterday.

Hulu Selangor District Chief Police, Supt Lim Bak Phai said the victim, 63-year-old Faridah Muda from Batang Kali, Selangor, who was a passenger of a Toyota Unser together with six others believed to be her family members, died on the spot in the 2.30pm incident.

“The accident occurred when a Toyota Camry carrying two men age 31 and 23 from Selayang to Ulu Yam swayed before collided head-on with the MPV from the opposite direction.

“The two men suffered severe injuries on their legs, while the six family members of Faridah were also injured,” he said in a statement.

He said all victims were taken to Hospital Selayang, adding that the case was currently being investigated under Section 41 (1) of Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama