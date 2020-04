SIBU: A 65-year-old man who was on his way to visit his gravely ill brother-in-law in Sarikei died after a Perodua Kembara his travelling in involved in a head-on collision with a lorry at Jalan Paradom yesterday.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the victim, Yii Kheng Ang, was found pinned in the vehicle’s driver seat following the 12.50pm incident.

The senior citizen was pronounced dead at the scene, while the lorry driver suffered injuries and was currently being treated at the Sibu Hospital, he said when contacted.

Stanley said earlier in the morning, Yii had gone to Lanang Police Station here to apply for a cross-district travel permit to visit his dying 85-year-old brother-in-law in Sarikei and made the journey after he had obtained the permit. — Bernama