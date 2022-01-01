Senior citizen dies of heart attack during flood in Tampin

TAMPIN: A 66-year-old man died of a heart attack while trying to save his livestock during floods in Taman Pinggiran Felda, Gemas here this morning.

Tampin district police chief Supt Anuwal Ab Wahab said the man had gone to the cow pen near his house after floodwaters rose in the area when the incident happened at 8 am.

“The victim slipped and fell when he was going through floodwaters to the pen but his wife, who witnessed the incident, managed to drag him to safe ground,” he told Bernama.

A doctor later confirmed the victim died of a heart attack and the police has classified the case as a sudden death (SDR).

Meanwhile, Taman Pinggiran Felda and Felda Sungai Kelamah village community management council (MPKK) chairman Rosiyah Ab Rahman, 56, said around 200 houses in nearby areas were hit by floods after Sungai Kelamah overflowed due to continuous rain since yesterday evening.

“Water began rising to chest level since early this morning and villagers were ordered to evacuate to the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Kelamah over concerns that the floods will worsen,” she said.

Felda Jelai 4 village chief, Jumasri Rahim, 53, meanwhile said 20 families affected by floods when Sungai Pador overflowed have been placed at the relief centre at Sekolah Agama Rakyat Felda 4.

Meanwhile, in ALOR GAJAH, Melaka chief minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said all agencies, especially the Department of Irrigation and Drainage, must be in a state of readiness to face a second wave of floods if downpours continue until Monday.

“The flood operation room will operate throughout the clock daily and related agencies must monitor water levels at dams and barrages.

“At barrages, if the sea level drops, we must release water and any boat or river cruise activities must be stopped temporarily during the three days of expected continuous rain,” he told reporters after visiting evacuees at a relief centre today. - Bernama