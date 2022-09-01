Senior citizen dies while climbing Gunung Pulai

JOHOR BAHRU: A senior citizen died while climbing at Gunung Pulai, Kulai.

Senior Fire Officer II Asmiza Zaini in a statement said the victim, Chua Kok Wah, 62, who was climbing with his family, was believed to have suffered from shortness of breath before passing out about three kilometres from the foot of the mountain.

She said the state operations centre received a distress call at 10.11 am today and dispatched a team of seven personnel from the Kulai Fire and Rescue Station to the scene.

According to her, the victim was brought down to the guard post at the foot of the mountain by members of the public before the firemen arrived.

“The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by health officials,“ she added.

Kulai District Police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow confirmed receiving a report regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Senior Fire Assistant Superintendent Mohd Khairi Zainuddin said a Myanmar national who fell into a river while fishing with his friend in Sungai Melayu near Kilometre 6.6 of Jalan Ismail Sultan in Iskandar Puteri was found drowned at 7 pm.

He said the body of Anayatullah Habi Rahman, 27, was found 15 metres from where he was believed to have fallen.

“The department launched a search and rescue operation after being informed about the incident at 3 pm today, and found the victim’s body stuck in driftwood branches,“ he said. - Bernama