Senior Citizen dies while hiking on Bukit Melati

NILAI: A senior citizen died while hiking along the Centipede Trail in Bukit Melati here today.

Nilai acting district police chief DSP Mat Ghani Lateh said the 69-year-old man had gone hiking alone and was found unconscious at about 6 pm by another hiker.

“The victim is from Salak Tinggi in Sepang. Another hiker found him unconscious although he was still breathing at that time.

“Paramedics who later arrived at the scene confirmed that he had died,” he said in a statement today.

Mat Ghani said the body was sent to the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital in Seremban for further action.

He said the victim had a history of heart problems and also had been undergoing treatment for diabetes and high blood pressure. — Bernama