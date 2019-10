IPOH: A senior citizen almost became a victim of a landslide that took place at a house in Kampung Padang Tamat, Pengkalan Hulu in Gerik, today.

A State Defence Force spokesman (APM) said they received information about the incident around 5.30pm.

“An elderly woman in her 60’s who was in the house during the incident escaped unharmed because the landslide occurred behind the house and did not cause any damage.

“APM members have been monitoring the scene,“ he said in a statement here yesterday night.

Meanwhile, he said two flash floods occurred in Kampung Tersusun Air Kuning, Kampung Gajah and Kampung Sungai Segar, Ijok, near Selama.

“While the flash flood in the Kampung Tersusuan Air Kuning has subsided, APM members are still monitoring Kampung Sungai Segar, Ijok,” he said. — Bernama