Senior citizen falls to death at Alor Setar mall

PETALING JAYA: A senior citizen fell to his death from the fourth floor of a shopping mall in Alor Setar earlier today.

According to a report by Utusan, the incident took place at about 10am involving a 65-year-old man.

Kota Setar district police chief ACP Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir said the case has been classified as sudden death pending the results of a post-mortem of the victim.

Investigations also revealed that the deceased was a patient at a psychiatric department and had a history of depression.

Those suffering from mental health issues or contemplating suicide can reach out to the Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); Talian Kasih (15999 or 019-261 5999 on WhatsApp); Jakim’s (Department of Islamic Development Malaysia) family, social and community care centre (011-1959 8214 on WhatsApp); and Befrienders Kuala Lumpur (03-7627 2929) or Befrienders Penang (04-2910100) or go to befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia for a full list of numbers nationwide and operating hours, or email sam@befrienders.org.my).