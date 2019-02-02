Senior citizen fatally stabbed in fight with neighbours

IPOH: An 83-year-old man was killed, while another man, in his 30s, was reported to be seriously injured, after getting stabbed during a fight with neighbours at a three-storey shop building at Jalan Theatre, here at about noon today.

Perak Criminal Investigation Department deputy head ACP Anuar Othman said police received a report on the incident at 12.30pm and preliminary investigations found that the fight involved three men and a woman.

“It started with a misunderstanding between the elderly man and a neighbour, in his 30s, during which the senior citizen was stabbed on the chest by the younger man.

“A woman neighbour tried to disperse the two men from fighting, but the younger man turned on her and strangled her, before the woman’s son went to his mother’s aid by stabbing the (younger) man with a sharp weapon,” he said when met by reporters at the scene.

Anuar said the injured man, who is a tenant at the building since six months ago, was sent to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for treatment.

The senior citizen was said to have been renting a room in the building for the past 20 years, he said, adding that the body was sent to the same hospital for post mortem. — Bernama