KUALA LUMPUR: As a result of running a dental clinic without a valid licence, a 64-year-old man was fined RM40,000 or eight months in prison by the Sessions Court here today after he pleaded to the charge.

Kan Char Yin pleaded guilty before Judge Manira Mohd Nor.

He was charged with operating a private dental clinic without a certificate of registration, a requirement under Section 27 of the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998, at the Kan Tze Hin Clinic at 478A, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, at 12 noon, Nov 13, 2018.

The charge was under Section 4 (1) and punishable under Section 5 (1) (a) (i) of the same act which provides for a fine of up to RM300,000 or imprisonment of up to six years or both upon conviction.

Kan, represented by lawyer Khairul Ariffin Ab Rahman, appealed for a light sentence on the grounds that he was repentant and promised not to repeat the offence.

Prosecuting Officer of the Malaysian Health Ministry, Dr Abu Bakar Ismail, urged the court to impose the maximum sentence for the offence as it involved public health and safety.

“The accused does not have any qualifications to provide treatment or as a dental practitioner, thus endangering the lives of the public seeking treatment at the premises and the act also tarnished the image of the dental profession,“ he said.

According to the facts of the case, Kan failed to show the certificate of registration of private dental clinics and annual practising certificate of a registered dental practitioner during the examination conducted by the Private Medical Practice Control Branch of Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya on the day of the incident. — Bernama