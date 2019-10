MIRI: A local man was found dead in a house in a residential area in Lorong 7, Krokop, this morning.

Miri district police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah said the body of Lim Chai Hock, 74, was found after the public lodged a report about a strong stench emanating from the house at 10.16am today.

“Patrol police arrived at the scene and found all the gates and front door of the house closed with a foul smell coming from inside,“ he said in a statement this afternoon, adding that the victim lived alone while his wife and children live in the Peninsula.

Lim said, after getting the help of firemen to open the door, the victim’s body was found in a decomposed state lying prone on the bed.

“The area around the house was searched and all the doors and windows were found closed and locked from inside. The deceased’s belongings were in good condition,” he said, adding that the remains had been sent to Miri Hospital. — Bernama