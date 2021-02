KOTA BHARU, Feb 13: A senior citizen was found dead in between tree branches at about eight metres from the ground, near his house in Tanjung Mas, Pengkalan Chepa here, today.

Pengkalan Chepa Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Senior Fire Officer II Rusli Muhammad said Zakaria Adam, 62, was found on the branches of the Semarak Api tree after it received an alert on the incident at about 9.40 am.

“Seven personnel with two fire engines were rushed to the scene and arrived eight minutes later. We were informed that the victim, who was hired to cut down the tree, had fainted and got stuck in between the branches.

“As soon as he was brought down, the firefighters provided the victim with first aid but there was no response. He was pronounced dead by the Health Ministry’s personnel who inspected the scene,” he told Bernama when contacted.

He said the victim’s body was handed over to the police and has been taken to the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital.

Kota Bharu district police chief ACP Abd Rahim Daud confirmed the incident.- Bernama