Senior citizen held over indecent act

KUALA LUMPUR: A 62-year-old man who was caught on video pulling off an indecent act in public next to a flats on Jalan Klang Lama was arrested on Monday.

Brickfields police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor yesterday said the suspect was spotted picking undergarments from the laundry of an occupant at the flats in Taman Sri Sentosa before proceeding with the indecent act.

He said a neighbour who witnessed this captured the act on video and alerted the owner of the clothes.

Amihizam said following a police report lodged by the owner, a police team from the Brickfields CID managed to trace and arrest the suspect in Puchong, Selangor.

He said the suspect will be remanded for investigations and is being probed for insulting the modesty of a woman by gesture under Section 509 of the Penal Code and insulting behaviour in public under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act.