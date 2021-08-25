Senior citizen injured after being stabbed by mentally ill son

BACHOK: A government retiree suffered injuries on several parts of his body after being stabbed by his mentally ill son in an incident at a house near Pasar Bachok, here, yesterday morning.

Bachok district police chief DSP Mohamad Ismail Jamaluddin said they received a report on the incident at 11.11am.

He said preliminary investigation found that prior to the incident, the 66-year-old victim had been scolded and hit by the suspect for letting his four-year-old granddaughter cry.

“The victim’s other granddaughter, aged 16, tried to stop the suspect but to no avail. The 28-year-old suspect then went to the kitchen and took a knife before stabbing his father several times in the head.

“The victim suffered injuries to his right neck, head, left ear and left arm,” he said in a statement, yesterday

Mohamad Ismail said the victim’s other son then took him to the Bachok Health Clinic for treatment and he was reported to be in stable condition.

He said further investigation revealed that the suspect had been receiving treatment for his mental health issue at Universiti Sains Malayisa (HUSM) Hospital, Kubang Kerian for the past five years.

“A 20-cm knife believed to have been used by the suspect in the incident was also seized and he was tested negative for drugs,” he said adding that the case was being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code.

-Bernama