Senior citizen involved in fight found dead in Genting Highlands

KUANTAN: A senior citizen was found dead with injuries to his mouth, eyes and face at the parking lot of a hotel in Genting Highlands, after being involved in a fight at the hotel lobby.

Bentong District Police Chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said the body of the 67-year-old victim was found at 5.39 pm yesterday.

“Closed circuit television (CCTV) recordings obtained by police showed that there was a fight between the victim and a 38-year-old local man in the lobby before they left for the parking lot and fought again.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the fight was caused by a misunderstanding and dissatisfaction between the victim and the suspect due to the hotel room,“ he said in a statement here today.

Zaiham said the suspect, who has various past criminal records, is now remanded for seven days starting today to assist investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The victim’s body was taken to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA), Kuantan for a post-mortem.

Anyone with information related to the incident are urged to come forward and assist investigations by contacting the District Control Centre (DCCO) Bentong District Police Headquarters (IPD) at 09-2222222 or by contacting the nearest police station. -Bernama