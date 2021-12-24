Senior citizen jailed six years for having sex with animal

KUALA KUBU BHARU: A senior citizen with three previous records for molest was today sentenced to six years’ jail by the Sessions Court here, today for having carnal intercourse with an animal.

Judge Nurul Mardhiah Mohammed Redza handed down the sentence on Shaari Hasan (pix), 60, after the man, who had initially pleaded not guilty, changed his plea when the case came up for mention today.

The man was also ordered to be placed under police probation for a year after serving his time and to be given counselling.

He was charged under Section 377 of the Penal Code with committing buggery with a goat behind a house in Kampung Sungai Buaya, Rawang here at 1.33pm on July 27 this year.

The offence provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine or whipping, if found guilty.

Prior to sentencing, deputy public prosecutor Khairunnisa Noor Harun, told the court, when asked by the judge, that the goat died due to lung failure.

During mitigation, lawyer Muizzudin Schanni Feizal Maurice Feizal, representing Shaari, said his client, who lived alone, felt remorse.

-Bernama