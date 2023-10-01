Senior citizen killed in crash along northbound Plus Expressway

IPOH: A man was killed in an accident involving three vehicles at Kilometre (KM) 358.7 of the North-South Expressway northbound yesterday.

Perak Police Chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said in the 5 pm incident, a Toyota Hilux vehicle owned by PLUS Ronda had stopped in the emergency lane to assist a Suzuki Swift vehicle that had a flat tyre.

“Suddenly a Mazda CX-5 vehicle rammed into the rear of the Toyota Hilux before skidding to the right of the road and was then hit by a Kia Optima vehicle.

“As a result, the driver of the Mazda CX-5, a 70-year-old man died at the scene and his remains was taken to the Tapah Hospital for a post-mortem while his wife, 59, was referred to the Slim River Hospital to receive treatment for head injuries,“ he said in a statement.

A spokesman for the Slim River Fire and Rescue Station said they rushed to the scene as soon as they were notified to remove the dead and injured victims who were trapped in their vehicles in the accident.

The victim was removed using special equipment and handed over to the police and health workers for follow-up treatment before the operation ended at around 6pm. - Bernama