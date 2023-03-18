Senior citizen killed in Kuala Lipis fire

KUANTAN: A senior citizen was found dead after his house in Kampung Paya Keladi, Kuala Lipis caught fire today.

Lipis district police chief Supt Azli Mohd Noor said the incident was believed to have happened at 5 pm and the 77-year-old victim was identified as Yusof Kindok.

“The victim who lived alone was found about five metres from his house, it is believed that he did not have time to save himself when the fire broke out,” he said in a statement here today.

Azli said the victim’s body was sent to Kuala Lipis Hospital for a post mortem and the cause of the fire and losses are still under investigation.

Meanwhile, Pahang Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Director (Operations) Ismail Abdul Ghani said the fire completely destroyed the wooden house. - Bernama