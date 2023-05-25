Senior citizen living alone found dead in bedroom

IPOH: The police found the body of an elderly woman lying half-naked in her bedroom in a house in Kampung Tersusun near Simpang Lima yesterday afternoon.

Perak Police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the Kerian district police went to the scene of the incident and found the body of the woman, who lived alone, with blood stains on the pillow, mattress and wall of her room.

“There were cuts and stab wounds on the ears, neck and cheeks of the 61-year-old victim, as well as bruises on the arms believed to be caused by a struggle.

“Further investigation found that the perpetrator had broken into the victim’s house as three slabs of glass from a naco window were found to have been removed, however, none of the victim’s valuables were missing,“ he said in a statement.

Mohd Yusri said the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and efforts to trace the suspect were underway to identify the motive behind the incident.

“The autopsy done at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital Forensic Unit, Ipoh found that the victim’s cause of death was a stab wound to the neck,“ he said.

He urged members of the public with any information to contact the nearest police station or the Kerian District Headquarters Operations Room at 05-7212222. -Bernama