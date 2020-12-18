Senior citizen loses RM107,000 to parcel scammer

JOHOR BHARU: A senior citizen lost RM107,000 after he was cheated by a ‘Parcel Scam’ syndicate member masquerading as a foreign military personnel offering valuable items allegedly seized from rebels.

Johor Commercial CID chief ACP Mohd Salleh Abdullah said the 61-year-old man was believed to have been acquainted with the individual claiming to be a navy captain on Facebook.

He said the individual who used the name ‘Laura Anderson’ on Facebook also claimed to be serving in Iraq under the banner of an international organisation.

He said the individual claimed to have obtained rebels’ loots such as money, gold and diamonds and promised to send them all to the victim.

“The victim was then contacted by a local woman who allegedly acted as an agent and told the victim to make some payments.

‘’The payments were said to be for the purpose of goods delivery service fees, money laundering certificate and admission fee for the entries of the gold and diamond to be sent to the victim.

“The victim who did not make any investigation and did not inform his closest contacts later made nine payment transactions totalling RM107,000.

‘’He only realised he had been cheated when he could not contact the suspect and was also blocked on the social site,“ he said in a statement here, today.

Mohd Salleh said the victim then lodged a police report at the Kluang Police Station yesterday and the case is currently being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

“Johor police are advising the public to be more aware to the deceptive techniques used by cyber criminals nowadays. Do not easily trust someone and do a detailed check with the authorities when involving financial transactions to avoid being cheated,“ he said. -Bernama