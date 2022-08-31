Senior citizen loses RM1.87m in parcel scam

JOHOR BAHRU: A senior citizen lost about RM1.87 million in a parcel scam after befriending a woman, believed to be a foreigner, through social media here between June and August this year.

Johor Bahru Utara district police chief ACP Rupiah Abd Wahid said her team received a report yesterday related to this incident from the victim, a local man, aged 67, who is a former employee of a private company.

She said the victim had befriended the woman through the Facebook Messenger application at the end of May. The woman claimed she was a Brazilian doctor working in the United Kingdom.

“After more than two weeks, the individual promised to send goods and cash amounting to US$2.8 million to the victim.

“However, on June 13, 2022, another woman who claimed to be a delivery agent contacted the victim and asked for payment of the delivery service charge and cash that had been promised,“ Rupiah said in a media statement yesterday.

She said the victim used his savings and made 11 online money transactions from June to August into a bank account provided by the delivery agent.

She said the victim realised he had been duped when he did not receive the goods as well as the money as promised, and when the woman was not reachable.

“The victim lost RM1,871,540 in the incident. Police have advised the public who receive SMSes, emails or calls phone regarding dubious offers to immediately report to the police as they can avoid becoming victims of fraud,“ she added. - Bernama