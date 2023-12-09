Senior citizen loses RM485,000 in phone scam

IPOH: A private sector retiree in the Kerian district claimed to have lost RM485,000 after falling victim to a phone scam.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the 72-year-old woman filed a police report at 11.40 am yesterday.

“Initial investigations revealed that the victim was contacted by a man on Aug 4 claiming to be from a courier company. He alleged that the victim had sent a package containing credit cards, identity card chips and ATM cards to a recipient, and the delivery attempt was unsuccessful.

“The woman denied the claim but was connected to two individuals who posed as police officers, one from the Ipoh police headquarters and the other from Bukit Aman,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Yusri said the victim was also accused of being involved in human trafficking and money laundering cases and was threatened with arrest and imprisonment.

Out of fear, the victim then made 34 transactions to 11 bank accounts provided by the suspect between Aug 8 and Sept 6.

“The victim only realised she had been deceived when a visiting relative became suspicious of her conducts as she was about to make another money transfer. She explained the situation when her family inquired and lodged a police report,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. - Bernama