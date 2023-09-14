Senior citizen pleads guilty to sexual assault against daughter

BUTTERWORTH: A senior citizen pleaded guilty at the Sessions Court here today to four counts of sexual assault against his daughter last year.

The 63-year-old man, who is an e-hailing driver made the plea after the charges were read out to him before Judge Noor Aini Yusof.

According to the charges, he allegedly committed the offences against his daughter, who was 13 at the time, at a house in Tanah Liat, Bukit Mertajam near here between March and June 2022.

He was charged under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which is punishable by imprisonment for a term not exceeding twenty years and shall also be liable to whipping, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Amira Ruzaini Wan Abdul Razak did not offer bail taking into account that the accused is the victim’s father and lived in the same house.

“If bail is allowed, there is a possibility that the accused will trouble the victim,” she said.

The judge did not offer bail to the unrepresented accused and set Sept 27 for sentencing. -Bernama