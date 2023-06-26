Senior citizen scammed RM3.5 mln in bid to free daughter

JOHOR BAHRU: A senior citizen claimed she lost RM3.5 million after falling prey to a scam in a bid to free her daughter from the Kajang Prison, Selangor.

Johor deputy police chief DCP M Kumar said the 67-year-old businesswoman met a local man in March 2020, who claimed to have connections with the investigation officer in her daughter’s case and could help to release her for a sum of money.

He said, the daughter, 38, was charged in 2019 under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 and the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.

“The victim handed over RM3.5 million in cash to the man, in stages from March 2020 to date until she finally realised she had been cheated as the man kept making excuses regarding her daughter’s release.

“Acting on this information, a team from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Johor contingent police headquarters assisted by the Bukit Aman CID arrested a 35-year-old man on June 16, at about 12.35 am in the city,” he said in a statement today.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code which is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and whipping as well as a fine, upon conviction.

“We advise the public to be cautious in dealing with unknown individuals.

“If you are a victim of any scam, please contact the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997 immediately to prevent funds from being transferred out of your account,” he said.-Bernama