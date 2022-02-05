Senior citizen who attended weddings triggers Kampung Weston cluster

KOTA KINABALU: A senior citizen who attended weddings in two villages in the Beaufort district has triggered the Kampung Weston Cluster.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the index case was a 66-year-old man residing in Penampang, who attended the weddings in Kampung Lubok and Kampung Menengah Weston on Jan 29 and 30.

“The community-type cluster involving the Beaufort and Penampang districts was detected after the index case had symptoms of fever, cough and body aches since Jan 30.

“The index case was confirmed positive Covid-19 on Feb 3 through a screening done at the Penampang Health Clinic,” he said via a statement here tonight.

Masidi said 27 positive cases had been reported from the cluster to date, and all of them had been isolated for treatment.

In the meantime, he said new Covid-19 positive cases in Sabah today reached four figures with 1,205, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 251,645.

Four new Covid-19 deaths were also reported, namely one each in the Sandakan, Kota Kinabalu, Kota Belud and Tawau districts. — Bernama