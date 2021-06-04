Senior citizens facing difficulties to go to PPV for vaccination

JITRA: Some senior citizens here are facing mobility issues in getting their Covid-19 vaccine.

Clearly they are not rejecting the vaccine as many have already registered for their shots, but some of them, particularly those who are bedridden due to chronic diseases or too weak to move because of old age, simply do not have the ability to go to the vaccination centre (PPV) by themselves.

“I have already registered my name with the JPKK (Village Development and Security Committee), and now I am waiting for my turn, but I am suffering leg pain, how am I going to get to the PPV?” Shaari Sabu told Bernama when met at his house at Kampung Tanah Merah Dalam near here today.

The 92-year-old, who is affectionately known as Tokwan, said he is facing difficulty to go to the PPV because he cannot stand for too long due to gout.

Shaari said he received information on Covid-19 vaccination from JPKK members and his granddaughter, who is always explaining on the importance of receiving two complete doses of the vaccine.

Shaari said his wife Ropeah Man, 86, also needs help to move around or go out.

Sharing the same hardship is their neighbour Siti Noraini Yop, 50, who has been bedridden for over a year after a stroke due to high blood pressure early last year.

Meanwhile, JPKK representative, Azman Abu Hassan said the committee had raised the mobility issue among senior citizens to the District Officer and they are looking for ways to make things easier for them to get vaccinated.

“Alhamdullilah, Kubang Pasu District Office and Jitra Hospital are very concern on the issue and I was informed that they might get their vaccine shots at home, we are only waiting for the Ministry of Health’s arrangement.

“I have obtained the names of those who are bedridden or have problems to go to the PPV and we will try our best to ensure that they will get their vaccine jabs,” he said.

Kedah Health director Dr Mohd Fikri Ujang told Bernama that the number of vaccine recipients in the state has increased significantly.

“On the vaccination day, all vaccines are 100 percent utilised,” he said.

Public especially senior citizens who have problems to come to the PPV are advised to inform the matter to the district immunisation operations room or contact the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force hotline at 04-7026888. — Bernama