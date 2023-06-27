Senior citizens found dead just hours apart in Lahat residential area

IPOH: Lahat folks here were stunned today by the discovery of two bodies in neighbouring residential areas, both involving senior citizens and found dead just hours apart in their homes.

In the latest case this evening, Perak Fire and Rescue Department director Sayani Saidon (pix) said the victim in his 70s was found dead at his home in Taman Pinji after neighbours detected a foul stench emanating from his house yesterday.

“Based on information from the police, a man was found locked in the house and firemen broke the door using special equipment.

“The victim was confirmed dead by medical personnel who arrived at the location,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said the victim was estimated to have died three to four days ago and the body was handed over to the police for further action.

Just hours earlier, in neighbouring Taman Pinji Mewah, firemen had to break down the door of a house after receiving a report from the police that a senior citizen was locked in a house.

They then found an elderly man, in his 80s, unconscious, who was later confirmed dead by medical officers. -Bernama