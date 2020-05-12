Senior citizens helpless under EMCO

PETALING JAYA: More than 1,700 senior citizens, some alone and helpless, are now being forced to fend for themselves.

They make up about 60% of the 2,900 people who have been ordered to remain indoors following the enforcement of an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Petaling Jaya Old Town.

Apart from the eight old folk homes concentrated in the affected area, there are many others living on their own, according to Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah.

“There are some who do not even have cooking facilities. They need regular medical treatment and a steady supply of medication for various illnesses,” she told theSun yesterday.

Chin is appealing to the authorities and frontliners in the Covid-19 war to look in on these senior citizens regularly to ensure their needs are adequately met.

“I understand that the frontliners already have a demanding schedule but it would be good if they can drop in to see these old folk at least once in two or three days,” she added.

For now, the Welfare Department is supplying the old folk homes with dried or cooked food and arrangements have been made to deliver their medication to them but there are no efforts to check on them regularly.

Senior citizens are also most at risk of contracting Covid-19. According to the Health Ministry, the incidence of infection is highest among those aged 55 to 69.

Health Director-General Datuk Seri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had said on April 16 that the incidence of Covid-19 is 32.5 per 100,000 population among those aged 60 to 64, followed by 31.5 per 100,000 in the 55 to 59 age group and 26.8 per 100,000 in the 65 to 69 age group.

He advised those with chronic illnesses to use the value-added services at health facilities to get medication delivered to them.

Chin said apart from senior citizens, the disabled and migrants are equally vulnerable. “For instance, the disabled may have special requirements and someone has to check on them regularly to see that they get what they need.”

She said instead of arresting illegal migrants, efforts should be made to ensure they also get what they need, such as food and medication.

This could encourage them to come forward to be tested for Covid-19 and in doing so help to stem its spread, she added.

Chin said data provided by the Welfare Department showed that in the three zones under the EMCO, there are 53 homes occupied solely by migrants, with 770 of them.

Bukit Gasing assemblyman Rajiv Rishyakaran told theSun that efforts are under way to map out a food distribution drive.

He said his team of seven people are helping senior citizens who cannot cook.

The area was placed under an EMCO on Sunday after 26 people tested positive for the virus.

The lockdown will be in place until May 23.

