IPOH: A senior citizen with disabilities sustained minor injuries after falling into a three-metre deep well in Kampung Malim Nawar Tin, Kampar today.

A spokesman from the Perak Fire and Rescue Department said a team from the Kampar Fire and Rescue station rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 7.27 am.

He said the victim, P. Ramasamy, 71, was brought out of the well using a loop made from a hose.

The rescue operation ended at 8.05 am, he said in a statement. - Bernama