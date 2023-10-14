Senior cop bought two Rolex watches with parents’ money - Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: The two Rolex watches belonging to a senior police officer were bought with money which his mother and late father gave to him as a gift, according to Bukit Aman.

Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) director Datuk Seri Azri Ahmad said investigations conducted by the department showed that the officer’s father was a successful businessman.

“However, JIPS will continue investigating from all angles,” he said in a statement today.

The ownership of the luxury watches attracted attention on social media after a woman pleaded not guilty in the Ipoh Magistrate’s Court last Thursday to a charge of stealing the Rolex Sky Dweller and Rolex GMT Master-II 9 from her husband two years ago.

The woman is in the process of getting a divorce from her husband, who is the senior officer in question. -Bernama