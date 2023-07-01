Senior directors remanded over KL Tower sales probe

PUTRAJAYA: Two senior directors with the title ‘Datuk’ have been remanded for four days from today to assist in the investigation into the sale of shares and the take-over of the concession of Syarikat Menara Kuala Lumpur (KL Tower).

The remand orders until Jan 10 were issued by Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin at the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Yesterday, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) sources said two individuals, aged 49 and 59, including a managing director who acted as a middleman to handle kickbacks in the deal, were arrested at the MACC headquarters after giving their statements.

The source said MACC was investigating the possibility that the selection of the company concerned involved a request for bribes amounting to hundreds of thousands of ringgit and a luxury watch as a gift to the ‘superior’ to facilitate the take-over.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, who confirmed the arrests when contacted, said the case was being investigated under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009.

Prior to this, the MACC was reported to have investigated allegations over the suspicious sale of shares and the take-over of the KL Tower operations and maintenance concession from Menara Kuala Lumpur Sdn Bhd, a company wholly owned by Telekom Malaysia (TM). - Bernama