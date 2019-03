KUALA LUMPUR: A senior officer with FGV Holdings Berhad (FGV) detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday for allegedly accepting gratification worth RM10,000, was remanded for five days from today.

According to a MACC source, the 50-year-old suspect has been remanded until Thursday.

“Magistrate Maizatul Munirah Abd Rahman allowed the suspect to be remanded for five days to facilitate investigations into the case,” the source said when contacted by Bernama, here today.

The senior officer was arrested at a restaurant in Taman Prima Saujana, Kajang near here, at about 11.30am yesterday.

The individual is believed to have received the payment as an inducement to recommend extension of the contract of a company carrying international certification auditing of palm oil refineries under FGV. — Bernama