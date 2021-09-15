Senior lecturer who awarded RM46,000 contract to family members detained

PUTRAJAYA: A senior lecturer at a public university is being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly abusing her powers in awarding a contract worth RM46,000 to family members.

It is understood that the contract, which involved a project to supply office supplies as well as the purchase and maintenance of sewing machines for a department at the university from 2015 to 2017, was given to her sister and brother-in -law.

According to an MACC source, the woman in her 40s was detained at the Putrajaya MACC Office here at about 11am yesterday before being released on MACC bail in the evening after taking her statement.

Putrajaya MACC director Mohd Anuar Ismail when contacted today confirmed the arrest but declined to comment further. — Bernama