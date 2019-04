JOHOR BARU: A senior police officer of the rank Assistant Superintendent, who is attached to the Malacca District Police Headquarters, was brought to the sessions court here today on a charge of receiving RM17,000 in cash, two years ago.

The accused, ASP Md Maizaili Mohamed, 53, pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read out in the presence of Judge Kamarudin Kamsun.

According to the charge sheet, the accused was charged with receiving RM17,000 in cash from an individual, Toh Seng Huat, through his Maybank Islamic Berhad account from the proceeds of illegal activities.

The accused was charged with committing the offence between February 6, 2017 and May 15, 2017 at the Muar branch of the Maybank Islamic Bank Berhad at No 104, Jalan Abdullah, Muar.

He is charged under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFA) 2001 (Act 63).

If found guilty, he could be sentenced up to 15 years imprisonment and fined up to five times the value of the proceeds of the illegal activity or apparatus, or RM5 million, whichever is higher. — Bernama