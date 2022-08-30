Senior officer of SSDU innovations charged with using position for gratification

SHAH ALAM: A senior officer of a Selangor government’s subsidiary pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of using his position to recommend a company belonging to his relative for contract work worth more than RM1.7 million two years ago.

Mazlan Mahadi, 51, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Judge Rozilah Salleh.

Mazlan, was charged with abusing his position as Director of Business Development at Selangor Smart Delivery Unit Innovations Sdn Bhd (SSDU Innovations) to recommend MMSC Ventures Sdn Bhd, which is a company belonging to a relative and in which he has an interest, to be awarded a contract for work to Design, Develop, Deploy and Maintain The AWS Landing Zone, worth RM1,797,865.58 through direct appointment.

The offence was allegedly committed at the office of SSDU Innovations in Petaling, on March 25, 2020.

Mazlan was charged under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and punishable under Section 24 (1) of the same law.

He faces imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted.

Mazlan was allowed bail of RM80,000 with one surety and also ordered to report himself at the nearest MACC office once a month, as well as to surrender his passport to the court.

The court set Sept 30 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by MACC deputy public prosecutor Irna Julieza Maaras, while lawyers Datuk K. Kumaraendran and Teh See Khoon represented Mazlan. - Bernama