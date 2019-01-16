Senior single-person households to increase by 2030: Research

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of single-person households will increase by about 120 million by 2030, with senior citizens outnumbering the younger generations.

A statement from global market research company Euromonitor International said this was revealed in a report from the company highlighting the top 10 global consumer trends to watch.

“The ‘Loner Living’ trend will become increasingly important as people – especially older consumers – across the world break the stigma of living alone and embrace their independent lifestyles,” said head of lifestyles at Euromonitor International, Alison Angus.

“Products and services that help these consumers celebrate their proudly independent lifestyles will succeed in capturing this growing market segment,” added Angus.

Although people are living more independently, they still want to connect with others. At the root of the ‘Digitally Together’ trend identified in the report is technological advancement providing authentic, life-like interactions online.

Euromonitor International’s Lifestyle survey reported that 45% of global consumers share photos or videos weekly, up from 38 per cent in 2015, creating digital moments that can be looked back on and relived.

The trend will continue to shape how people connect while physically apart.

Euromonitor annual report reveals emerging trends that provide insight into changing consumers’ values and explore how their behaviour is disrupting business globally. More details on https://www.euromonitor.com. — Bernama