KANGAR: Police have recorded statements from the five students allegedly involved in a bully incident at a boarding school here last Wednesday (Feb 5).

Perlis police chief Datuk Surina Saad said police and the school management have also met to resolve the issue surrounding the incident.

“All of the students who were detained have been released and are now attending classes as usual. We will ensure there will be no repeat of the incident. Parents have no reason to worry as the situation is under control,” she told the media at the launch of the Public Sector Conducive Ecosystem (Eksa) Do-It-Yourself (DIY) certification for the Perlis Police Contingent here today.

Surina said investigations showed that the two students who were set upon only sustained light injuries.

“Our investigations will be thorough so as to identify the reasons behind the incident. Then it will be up to the Deputy Public Prosecutor whether to pursue the case further or not,” she said.

It was reported that two Form Two students of a boarding school in the state suffered injuries after being set upon by five seniors last Wednesday.

The Form Five students had allegedly bashed them at the dining hall after claiming that the duo had shown little respect to the seniors.

The five were subsequently detained by the police. — Bernama