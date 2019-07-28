Senoi Praaq GOF to assist Wildlife Dept in fight against poachers: IGP

PUTRAJAYA: Two General Operations Force (GOF) battalions from Senoi Praaq have been deployed to assist the Wildlife Department to hunt down poachers in the forest areas in the country, especially those hunting for the Malayan tiger which is now in danger of becoming extinct, according to Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said one of the battalions, comprising 500 members, would be tasked to conduct patrols in identified forest areas with the Wildlife and National Parks Department, while the other would be placed on standby.

Abdul Hamid said as the IGP, it was his responsibility to provide whatever assistance was required by the Water, Land and Natural Resources Ministry in conjunction with today’s Save The Tiger Day.

“My purpose of giving the task to the Senoi Praaq (Battalion) is because they are skilled as trackers and they are also used to the jungle environment.

“I have given them words of encouragement that this is the land where their ancestors earned their living to survive and now the situation is getting worse with foreigners unscrupulously coming to rob the rich fauna in the country,” he told the media.

He said this after attending the Global Tiger Day 2019 and launch of the Save Harimau Malaya 2019-2020 campaign, here today.

Also present were the Prime Minister’s wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, who is patron of the Save Harimau Malaya campaign, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar.

Abdul Hamid said the police would also provide training to Wildlife officers and personnel on the use of firearms and will also provide Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) when faced with threats from illegal hunters.

“So, the Senoi Praaq battalion is ready to assist the Wildlife Department ... their lives are threatened by illegal hunters from abroad who are bold and vicious. We will use our power to shoot them, if necessary,” he added.

Abdul Hamid said he had also instructed the Special Branch to set up a special section to gather information on illegal hunters and those involved in trafficking wild animal parts.

“The Special Branch is also given the responsibility to monitor sandalwood. This means we monitor everything including the flora. Everything that is stolen from the jungle, action will be taken by the police,” he added.

Meanwhile, Xavier said three areas would be given focus in operations to eliminate illegal hunters, namely Belum-Temenggor Tropical Forest, Pahang-Terengganu National Park and Endau Rompin National Park. — Bernama