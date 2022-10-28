Sepang apartment water tank bursts, six vehicles damaged

SEPANG: A water tank located 18.3 metres (60 feet) in an apartment block in Taman Mas here burst resulting in six vehicles being badly damaged.

Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said fragments of the water tank also fell on vehicles below the apartment block.

He said the incident, however, did not involve casualties, but only damage to property and the victims involved were asked to make a police report for insurance claims.

“Water tankers from Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Selangor Air) were sent to supply clean water to 172 affected homes,“ he said in a statement at midnight last night.

Yesterday, a ‘waterfall’ incident went viral on social media because an apartment water tank burst.

The video lasting almost four minutes also shows several vehicles parked in the building’s compound affected by the gush of water. - Bernama