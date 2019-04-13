Sepang crash: Factory bus in good condition

SEPANG: The factory bus involved in the accident near the MASkargo Complex in Sepang last Sunday which killed 12 people, was in good condition.

Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) district police chief ACP Zulkifli Adamsah said the matter was revealed in a computerised vehicle inspection centre (Puspakom) report received on Friday.

“The factory bus was in a satisfactory state with no technical problems involving the brakes or such. The number of passengers in the bus was within the capacity limit which was 44 people including the driver.

“Post-mortems on all victims found they died due to blunt impact to the chest,“ he told reporters after handing over donations to 21 individuals in conjunction with the 212th police day celebration, here today.

Zulkifli said police were waiting for the bus driver’s blood test report to determine if he had been driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, adding that police would seek further information as it was claimed that the bus was racing when the crash occurred.

In the 11.10pm accident on Sunday night, a local bus driver and eight foreign workers were killed when the factory bus carrying 44 people including the driver, plunged into a 10m deep monsoon drain near the MASKargo Complex.

Two other workers died at the Putrajaya Hospital and another succumbed to his injuries at the Serdang Hospital. All those who died were employees of Mutiara Kayamas Sdn Bhd, a company supplying foreign workforce.

Zulkifli added that the bodies of the 12 victims have been claimed by their respective families or embassies and sent to their home country.

Eleven victims are still being treated at the hospital and 20 victims have given their statements to the police.

To date, only one survivor had claimed that the bus was racing when the incident happened, he said. — Bernama