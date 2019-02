KUALA LUMPUR: Police have taken the statements of family members, neighbours and house owner in the investigation into the deaths of two civil servants in a fire at a single storey terrace house in Taman Desa Vista, Sepang, on Jan 28.

Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmad said the police were focused on conducting a comprehensive investigation on the case to complete it under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

‘’We are focused in our investigation. Indeed, we have taken the statements of witnesses such as neighbours, the victims’ families and the owner of the house involved. The investigation is still going on and to date there has been no arrest,’’ he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Wan Mohd Baharul Nizam Wan Bakar, 35, and Norwahidah Abdul Hamid, 28, both of whom worked at the National Registration Department in Putrajaya, died in the fire at their rented house at 1pm.

Based on the preliminary report, the post-mortems, prior to this, found an injury inflicted with a blunt object to Norwahidah’s head while Wan Mohd Bahrul Nizam was believed to have died due to smoke from the fire. — Bernama