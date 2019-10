SEPANG: Seven individuals, including two women, were arrested for cases in connection with burglary and theft in the Cyberjaya vicinity between Sept 26 and Sept 29.

Sepang deputy police chief Supt Md Noor Aehwan Mohammad said those nabbed were five local men, and the two women – a local and a Thai national – aged between 22 and 32.

With the arrest, Sepang police managed to solve two housebreaking cases and two vehicle theft cases around Cyberjaya and another one in Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur, he said here today.

Md Noor Aehwan said two of the men arrested had admitted to the housebreaking cases around Cyberjaya.

Among the items seized were three cars, two televisions, mobile phones and watches, he said.

He said the cases were being investigated under Sections 457, 380 and 379A of the Penal Code.

The suspects will be remanded until Thursday. — Bernama