Sepang police remand lorry driver on suspicion of friend’s murder

SEPANG: A 41-year-old lorry driver has been detained by the police for suspected murder.

Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said this followed an inspection by a police patrol car unit on a lorry at ​Jalan UPM, Dato’ Abu Bakar Baginda here last Sept 4.

He said there were two men inside the lorry, with the passenger appearing to be unconscious.

The lorry driver and the passenger were then sent to the Serdang Hospital, where the 43-year-old passenger was confirmed dead, he said in a statement today.

“The results of the autopsy conducted on the victim found that the cause of death was due to blunt trauma to the head,“ he said, adding that the 41-year-old lorry driver is on remand until Sept 15. - Bernama