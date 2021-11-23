Sepanggar MP probed over secession speech

PETALING JAYA: Police have summoned Sepanggar MP Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman (pix) to give a statement regarding his speech in Parliament earlier this month, reports The Malaysian Insight.

According to the report, Mohd Azis had been called in for questioning over his alleged call to secede.

The speech reportedly took place on November 9 when he debated the Supply Bill 2022 at the policy stage.

“I’m quite surprised, after I was informed by the police. Especially since I touched on the voices and complaints of Sabahans on the allocations given to Sabah.

“I want everyone to know that the police have called me over my speech on the rights of Sabahans. It is disappointing.

“But I stand by what I said in Parliament, and we will continue our fight on any issues that are unfair to Sabah.

“I hope the government will explain this as other MPs also voiced the same thing,” the former deputy Home Minister told a press conference in Parliament today.

On November 9, Mohd Azis had allegedly warned the government that the voices urging for Sabah to leave Malaysia are growing louder due to the unfair treatment given to the state, which is among the poorest states in the country.

Before Mohd Azis, Sabah Deputy Chief Minister II Jeffrey Kitingan (Keningau-STAR) had similarly said that 60 per cent of East Malaysians were in favour of Sabah and Sarawak leaving Malaysia.