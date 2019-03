KUALA LUMPUR: The move to take the role of Public Prosecutor (PP) away from the Attorney-General (AG) is crucial for Malaysia’s justice system.

According to Datuk Dr Shad Saleem Faruqi, law professor at Universiti Malaya, by keeping the role of the PP apart from that of the AG it would also ensure check and balance.

Faruqi pointed out that the role of the AG was to act as the chief legal advisor to the government. “He advises the prime minister and the executive branch of the government on legal matters,“ he added.

He said that the PP, as the prosecutor, had a responsibility to prosecute anyone in the government, including the prime minister and ministers, for wrongdoing.

He added that it would be impossible for the AG to remain impartial or independent when playing the role of PP if he was appointed to serve the executive branch at the same time.

“Therefore, the role of the PP should be separate from that of the AG so he can act to prosecute cases without fear or favour from the political executives,“ he told theSun today.

He said there should be some safeguards to help the PP maintain his or her impartiality and independence so he is answerable only to the law in the pursuit of justice.

Faruqi said the Judicial and Legal Service Commission could recommend names to fill in the role of the PP but that could only be done when the commission was separated from the Public Services Commission.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) had, in its manifesto for the 14th general elections, pledged to separate the Public Prosecutor’s Office from the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong, who is the de facto law minister, told theSun on Tuesday that the pledge had been discussed in the cabinet and the process could be completed by the end of this year.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had recently said that the government needed a two-thirds majority in the Dewan Rakyat before the amendment to make way for the separation could pass.

PH does not have a two-thirds majority in Parliament now.

In welcoming the proposal, Malaysian Bar president George Varughese explained that there would be a conflict of interest when a member of the executive branch of the government was being prosecuted.

“But once the two roles are separated, the AG can continue to advise the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong or the cabinet or any minister on legal matters as well as perform duties referred or assigned to him,“ he said.

“However, the AG will no longer have the power to institute, conduct or discontinue any proceedings for a criminal offence. These powers will then be vested with the PP.”

He added that the PP should be held accountable to the people once the two roles were separated.