KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here has set new dates, beginning Sept 1, to hear Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan’s suit against former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar, former Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali and six others over his detention and charges under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) made against him.

Khairuddin’s lawyer, Irzan Iswat Mohd Nor, when contacted by reporters said judicial commissioner Quay had set Sept 1 to 4 to hear the suit.

“The hearing is supposed to begin on June 1, but it has been postponed following the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) enforced by the government’s Conditional Movement (PKPB) Order,“ he said, adding that the court also ordered both parties to file their witness statements by or before July 16.

He said the case management has been fixed on July 17 via Skype video call.

Besides Khalid and Mohamed Apandi, the six others named as defendants in the suit are ASP Wan Aeidil Wan Abdullah and ASP C. Muniandy, both investigating officers at the Bukit Aman Classified Crime Investigation Unit; Dang Wangi deputy police chief Supt Habibi Majinji, deputy public prosecutor Datuk Masri Mohd Daud, senior federal counsel Awang Armadajaya Awang Mahmud and the government of Malaysia.

In the suit filed on May 2018, Khairuddin alleged he was detained by the authorities on Sept 18, 2015 under Section 124C of the Penal Code.

On Sept 23 the same year, after being released, the plaintiff was re-arrested under Sosma and was under detention before being charged at the magistrate’s court under Section 124L of the same act on allegations of attempting to sabotage on the country’s banking and financial services.

In all, the plaintiff was detained for 60 days at the Sungai Buloh Prison.

However on May 12, 2017, the court was told that the prosecution would not be continuing the prosecution and Khairuddin was discharged and acquitted of the charges.

The plaintiff alleged the action by all the defendants in detaining and charging him in court was conducted with malicious intent and violated his right to freedom under the Federal Constitution.

Khairuddin claimed his reputation and image as a politician was tarnished and as such the plaintiff is seeking general damages of RM5.23 million, exemplary damages of RM2.6 million and aggravated damages of RM1 million as well as unspecified damages, costs and other relief deemed fit by the court. - Bernama